Ensure adequate fuel supply to Chhattisgarh, Baghel writes to Centre

CM says the shortage will lead to a lag in farm activities and disrupt essential services

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri requesting him to ensure adequate fuel supply to the State, currently battling a shortage.

In the letter, Mr Baghel said that with the onset of monsoon, the situation would lead to a lag in agricultural activities and disrupt various essential services throughout Chhattisgarh, particularly in the rural belt.

“Chhattisgarh is an agricultural State. After the monsoon has become active, agriculture work has picked pace in the State. Due to non-availability of diesel, there is a problem in agriculture. Due to non-availability of diesel in rural areas, essential services such as ambulance and transport services have hit roadblocks causing a lot of inconvenience to the common people. Agriculture work will be lagging behind due to interrupted supply of petrol and diesel, leading to financial losses for the general public,” the letter quotes Mr. Baghel as saying.

The Chief Minister has urged the Union Minister to make regular supplies of all three companies — Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil — to the depots in Chhattisgarh.

In his letter, the Chief Minister written that since the last one or two months, the supply of petrol and diesel to Chhattisgarh had reduced. “Reviewing the petroleum companies, we found that earlier the buffer stock was enough for 4-5 days but for last one or two months, it has only enough to last one extra day and that too is exhausted forcing the depots to run dry,” the letter quotes Mr. Baghel as saying.

Foreign tour put off

Meanwhile, Mr. Baghel’s three-nation tour programme that was to begin from Monday has been postponed. He told the media that the trip — that included various conferences, meetings and other events in Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia — was cancelled as the Centre denied permission for it. “Another reason for postponing the trip was the way the situation around Agniveer and National Herald issue has unfolded across the country,” he said.