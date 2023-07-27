Ensure absorption of communities left vulnerable post-COVID in Rajasthan’s primary labour market, say experts

July 27, 2023 04:49 am | Updated July 26, 2023 11:02 pm IST - JAIPUR

The survival and livelihoods of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) during the post-COVID pandemic period in Rajasthan witnessed multiple challenges, making it imperative for the State government to take measures for their welfare. Experts have laid emphasis on steps to ensure the absorption of vulnerable communities in the primary labour market.

The issues of SC and tribal communities facing difficulty in access to health and education, and the exclusion of the farm-dependent population from government schemes, were discussed at a dialogue that analysed the post-COVID scenario at the Institute of Development Studies-Jaipur (IDSJ) here. The participants identified some policy interventions which could benefit the SC and ST populations.

The ratio of SC and ST students in higher education in the State has increased in the last few years, but the quality of education in government colleges needs attention. Educationist Ramesh Bairwa said SCs and STs comprised 19.79% and 13.85%, respectively, of the total students in the State in 2022-23.

The closure of several manufacturing and service sector units in urban areas in the period following the pandemic has affected livelihoods in vulnerable communities, while migrant workers lack alternative skill sets to be absorbed in the labour market. Mohankumar S., Director of IDSJ, said the SC/ST population needed support because it possessed relatively low social and cultural capital to survive during difficult times.

The experts also called for affirmative action to protect the interests of SCs and STs, and address the issue of their economic insecurity. A reference was made in this connection to the development challenges in the Special Component Plan for SCs, and Tribal Sub-Plan for STs in the State.

The impact of the pandemic on health, education, sources of livelihood and quality of employment could be dealt with if the special plans were implemented with sincerity, said the experts. Economist Rakesh Basant from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, said that despite facing difficulties, each person should struggle and contribute to the development of the nation.

Prahlad Rai of Rajasthan University’s Law Department said the State government’s welfare schemes, which had benefited large sections of the population, should be simplified for addressing the specific issue of SC and ST communities. IDSJ Chairperson and former civil servant Arvind Mayaram said SCs and STs had set examples for others with their struggle during the years after Independence.

