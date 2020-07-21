Engine hits dumper at Kandivali, 4 suspended

Mumbai

21 July 2020 08:06 IST

The engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express train hit a dumper truck at the suburban Kandivali station on Monday, but no casualty was reported, a railway official said.

The incident took place around 12.30 p.m. when a contractor’s dumper carrying construction material was parked near the tracks, sources in the Western Railway (WR) said.

There was no report of a casualty or damage to train coaches in the incident which delayed the departure of the Mumbai-Amritsar Paschim Express, the official said.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, WR swiftly suspended four staffers, including two superintendents of the Kandivali station, and filed a police complaint against the dumper driver, said a spokesperson.

The locomotive got a dent on a side, sources said, adding that the dumper and railway premises suffered damage. No passenger was injured

Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for about an hour, they said.

Later, the train moved from Kandivali at about 1.30 pm and reached Borivali station, where the engine was replaced and it left for onward journey at 2.35 pm, Thakur said.

According to the WR, the driver of the dumper has been apprehended and his vehicle seized.

"Necessary action against departmental staff concerned (of WR) is also being taken accordingly," Thakur said.