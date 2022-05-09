Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal in money-laundering probe

“Pooja Singhal’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” ED said

Cash seized after Enforcement Directorate‘s raid on multiple premises, including that of Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal, in connection with a money-laundering probe, in Khunti district, on May 6. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal for questioning on May 10, in Ranchi, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges,” officials said.

They said the 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has been asked to depose before the investigation officer of the case at the federal agency’s zonal office in Ranchi. The officials said Ms. Singhal’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA.)

The Agency had briefly questioned Ms. Singhal during the raids that were conducted against her, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha and others on May 6, in Jharkhand, and a few other locations. Ms. Singhal’s husband had been questioned by the Agency.

The ED investigation pertains to a money-laundering case in which former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, was arrested by the Agency on June 17, 2020 from West Bengal after he was booked by the Agency under the PMLA in 2012 after studying the FIRs of the State Vigilance Bureau against him.

Mr. Sinha was booked by the Vigilance Bureau under criminal Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to cheating and corruption for allegedly defrauding public money and investing it in his own name as well as in the name of his family members while working as junior engineer from April 1, 2008 to March 21, 2011.

“The said money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in Khunti district,” the Agency had earlier said.

Mr. Sinha told the ED that he paid 5% commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration. During the period, the ED had alleged, charges of "irregularities" were made against Ms. Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate (DM) of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu between 2007 and 2013.

The Agency arrested chartered accountant (CA) Suman Kumar in this case on May 7 after seizing over ₹17 crore cash from his premises. Mr. Kumar is in ED custody till May 11. The ED is probing Mr. Kumar’s alleged links with the IAS officer and her husband.

The Agency had claimed, in a remand note presented to the court for Mr. Kumar, that Ms. Singhal and her husband allegedly received "huge" cash deposits — to the tune of ₹1.43 crore — over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period Ms. Singhal faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the State.

The Federal Agency also told a special PMLA court in Ranchi that the IAS officer allegedly transferred ₹16.57 lakh from her "personal account" to those controlled or owned by her CA Mr. Kumar.