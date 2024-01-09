ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement Directorate raids Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar in money-laundering case

January 09, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Mumbai

“About seven locations in Mumbai are being searched by the agency,” official sources said.

PTI

Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Ravindra Waikar and some of his partners and others,” official sources said. 

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 9 raided the premises of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar and some of his linked entities in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari area of the city,” official sources said. “About seven locations in Mumbai are being searched by the agency,” they said.

“These include the premises of Waikar and some of his partners and others,” the sources said. Mr. Waikar (64) is a Sena MLA from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction and represents the Jogeshwari east constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The money-laundering case of the ED stems from a Mumbai Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR that accuses the legislator of illegally obtaining approval for the construction of a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden. It is alleged that this deal caused a huge loss to the BMC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US