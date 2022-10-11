Enforcement Directorate raids premises of senior officials, businessmen in Chhattisgarh

“Separate teams of the ED started conducting the raids in State capital Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba and other districts,” sources said.

PTI Raipur
October 11, 2022 13:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter@dir_ed

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of senior officials, businessmen and politicians of the ruling Congress at various locations in Chhattisgarh on October 11,” sources said.

“Separate teams of the ED started conducting the raids in the morning in State capital Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba and other districts,” they said.

“The raids covered premises of district collector, some senior officials, businessman and politicians of the ruling party,” they said without elaborating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Congress communication cell chief Sushil Anand Shukla said he had an apprehension that the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would misuse Central agencies in the State as it was unable to fight a political battle [with the ruling party.]

“Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also expressed the apprehension many times,” Mr. Shukla said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

If the action is taken as per law then there is no problem, he said. "But, the BJP is misusing the Central agencies across the country to create pressure," he claimed, adding that this is condemnable.

"The Congress party will not be scared of such malpractices. We will fight them. We will expose them before the public," Mr. Shukla said.

Last month, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids on the premises of businessmen associated with steel and coal businesses. Similar raids conducted by the I-T Department in June-July this year covered the premises of coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari and a government officer posted in the Chief Minister's Office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chhattisgarh
Raipur
fraud

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app