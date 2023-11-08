HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enforcement Directorate raids | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP-led Centre

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the move an attempt to scare the people of his constituency.

November 08, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. File

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on November 8 slammed the BJP-led Centre, claiming that it has sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the premises of a person who is handling the record of his election expenditure and termed the move an attempt to scare the people of his constituency. Mr. Baghel represents Patan Assembly seat in Durg district.

According to sources, the ED launched a raid on the premises of Suresh Dhingani, a fireworks trader, in Bhilai area of Durg district this morning. However, it is not yet known in connection with which case the action is being taken.

ALSO READ
Jal Jivan Mission ‘scam’ | ED raids 25 locations in Rajasthan in money laundering case

Reacting to the action, Mr. Baghel said on X, "I thought the exit poll of the first phase would be known after a few days. But Saheb revealed it this morning itself." "Early in the morning, the ED has been sent to the place of Suresh Dhingani ji who had accompanied me when I filed my nomination papers and has been acting as my 'adhikarik vyay lekhak' (official handling poll expenditure records) in the electoral process," Mr. Baghel said.

ED probes alleged payment of ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel by Mahadev app promoters

"This attempt to scare the people of Patan Assembly would have failed in the same way as BJP faced in voting on 20 seats yesterday. Saheb, don't consider Chhattisgarhiya people weak and cowardly. They eat their rice, that too with full self-respect.' Baat hai abhimaan ke, Chhattisgarhiya ke swabhiman ke' (it's a matter of pride, self-respect of Chhattisgarhiya)," the CM added.

Polling for the first phase of the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly was held on Tuesday in 20 seats, while the remaining 70 segments will see voting in the second phase on November 17.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Raipur / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.