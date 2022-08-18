Enforcement Directorate raids BSP MP Afzal Ansari in PMLA case against brother Mukhtar Ansari

Earlier in the day, ED raided Mukhtar Ansari’s premises in U.P. and Delhi

Security personnel stand guard outside the residence of BSP MP Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate sleuths in a money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier in the day, ED raided Mukhtar Ansari’s premises in U.P. and Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the official residence of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi as part of multi-city raids being conducted in a money laundering investigation against his jailed brother and mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, official sources said.

The Ghazipur legislator's government accommodation at Janpath in central Delhi has been covered during the raids which are being carried out along with a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) security escort.

BSP MP Afzal Ansari. File | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

The searches are being conducted at premises located in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (in Ghazipur district), Mau and State capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh apart from Delhi which are linked to Mukhtar Ansari and his alleged associates, they said.

The action is aimed to gather evidence with regard to an ongoing investigation against Mukhtar Ansari and his associates under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

He is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

He faces trial in Uttar Pradesh in several cases, including attempt to murder and murder. The Ghazipur district administration last week had seized two plots of land, measuring 1.901 hectares and valued at over Rs 6 crore, that were purchased using alleged illegal earnings of Mukhtar Ansari, according to police.

In July, the Uttar Pradesh Police attached Afzal Ansari's assets worth ₹14.90 crore under the Gangster Act.