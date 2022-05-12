Enforcement Directorate attaches former Odisha MLA Jitu Patnaik’s assets worth ₹133 crore

Action comes over alleged illegal mining

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties and bank deposits worth ₹133 crore belonging to Jitu Patnaik, a former Independent MLA and influential mine lessee, pertaining to illegal mining.

Mr. Patnaik was booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, a year ago and the agency had been pursuing the case since then.

The State Vigilance Department had conducted a probe into allegations of illegal mining and submitted a charge-sheet. Carrying forward the investigation, the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on the basis of the vigilance probe. It would file a prosecution complaint after investigation is completed.

“Fixed deposits and properties worth ₹133 crore and cash of ₹70 lakh have been seized from him,” said a senior ED official here.

The investigating agency is examining both documentary and digital evidence after conducting raids at four places. Mr. Patnaik is likely to be grilled by the ED on Thursday.

In 2015, the ED team had raided mining lessees Serajuddin Mines and Indrani Patnaik. Besides, an influential mine developer Thriveni Earthmovers Limited and former Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, a mineral transporter, were also raided. The alleged illegal mining was pegged at ₹2,000 crore.