Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth ₹30.29 crore in Unitech group case

NEW DELHI

30 September 2021 22:54 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 29 land parcels having on-paper value of ₹30.29 crore, taking the total attachment of assets so far to ₹672.52 crore in the case against Unitech group.

The land measuring 13,600 square metre is located in Noida Sector 96-98. These land parcels were illegally allotted to Carnoustie Management (India) Private Limited (CMPL) by the Unitech group promoters. The money used to acquire the land was from the home buyers’ funds earlier transferred to the company by them, as alleged.

The ED probe is based on various First Information Reports registered by the Delhi Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation, on the complaints lodged by the home buyers. It is alleged that the group had diverted ₹347.95 crore to Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of Carnoustie group bought several immovable properties in India and abroad.

The agency has estimated the total proceeds of alleged crime in the case to be ₹7,638.43 crore. It had earlier conducted searches at 41 locations in the national capital region and Mumbai, linked to Shivalik group, Trikar group, Unitech group and Carnoustie group.