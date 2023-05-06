ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement Directorate arrests Raipur mayor's brother in PMLA case linked to liquor 'scam'

May 06, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Raipur

“Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar’s elder brother Anwar, who runs a liquor business, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act from a Raipur hotel in the morning,” official sources said.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 6 arrested Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar’s elder brother Anwar in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh,” official sources said. Aijaz Dhebar, 47, is a ruling party mayor in the Congress-ruled State.

“His elder brother Anwar, who runs a liquor business, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a Raipur hotel in the morning,” the sources said.

“In a security escort of the CRPF, he was produced before a court in Raipur for seeking his further custody,” they said.

The money-laundering case stems from an Income Tax Department charge sheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other States, the sources said.

The ED, sometime back, had conducted searches in this case in Chhattisgarh and some other locations.

