Enforcement Directorate arrests one person in Srijan scam case

Government funds were reportedly diverted to various bank accounts

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a close associate of the main accused in the Srijan scam in Bihar, involving government funds of more than ₹500 crore.

The arrestee has been identified as Bipin Kumar, who worked with late Manorama Devi, the founder of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited (SMVSSL). She was the main accused in the case in which government funds were diverted to various bank accounts of SMVSSL.

According to the agency, Bipin Kumar conspired with public servants, including bank officials, and others to divert the funds. The SMVSSL had opened accounts with the Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and the Bhagalpur Co-operative Bank.

“In conspiracy with the government officials, the funds lying in the District Land Acquisition Office, Indira Aawas Yojana, District Welfare Scheme, etc. were transferred to Srijan’s accounts,” said the agency, adding that the funds were used to purchase flats and other immovable properties in Patna and Bhagalpur in Bihar, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Pune in Maharashtra.

The ED probe is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The agency has so far attached assets worth ₹18.45 crore, including 32 flats, 18 shops, 38 plots/houses, 47 bank accounts and two vehicles. A charge sheet has also been filed against the accused persons.