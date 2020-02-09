Enforce use of Marathi in all govt. offices in State: Desai

Reiterating the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s commitment to promoting local language, Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the effective implementation of tri-language formula in Maharashtra.

As part of the formula, Marathi should be made mandatory in offices, banks, railways and post offices within the State.

The formula was introduced as part of the National Policy on Education, 1968, which made it mandatory for students in non-Hindi speaking States to learn Hindi. It is commonly understood that the other two languages referred to are English and the regional language of the State.

“Marathi is the official language of the State as per Maharashtra Official Language Act, 1964. The Central government has adopted the policy of the Official Language Rules, 1976, by which the tri-language formula is applied to all the offices of the State authority. But Central government authorities do not adhere to the tri-language formula,” the Shiv Sena minister said in his letter.

The letter also said since there was no provision for penalties or disciplinary action in the tri-language norms, the concerned departments should be promptly notified about the use of Marathi language.

“Our government has received many complaints of the absence of Marathi language in many Central government offices, nationalised banks, and the Western and Central Railways. It has been noticed that the concerned offices are not compliant despite repeated instructions. I request you to compel these offices to follow the norm,” Mr. Desai’s letter said.

Earlier, the Minister had said his government will enact a law during the next Assembly session in February, making it mandatory to teach Marathi in all schools in the State, irrespective of their medium of instructions. He said the government intends to carry out all its business in Marathi and added files without notings in the State language will not be accepted.

“The government will frame a law in next month’s Assembly session, making it mandatory to teach Marathi language from Class I to Class X in all schools irrespective of the mode of instruction,” he said.