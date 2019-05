Civil society and extremist groups on ceasefire in Nagaland have urged the United Nations to help end the sufferings of Nagas in Myanmar caught in the conflict between the Army and the Khaplang faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland.

In a statement on Monday, the Naga Hoho, the apex body of all Naga tribes, said people in the Naga self-administered zone in Myanmar were subjected to “untold sufferings”.

There are more than 50 Naga tribes, and a third of them are in Myanmar.