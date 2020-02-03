End ordeal of IIT-Guwahati professor, urge academics

A group of 42 scholars and academics from across the country have issued a statement expressing concern over the ordeal of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) faculty member Arupjyoti Saikia, who was summoned and grilled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday.

The NIA did not specify why Professor Saikia had been questioned for about four hours. His colleagues suspected it was in connection with the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December last year.

‘Distressed, concerned’

“We... write in distress and with concern with regard to the ongoing ordeal of... Professor Saikia is one of the country’s most distinguished and respected historians. The author most recently of a landmark history of the Brahmaputra river, he has also written significant works on forest and agrarian history,” the statement said.

“That a scholar of such standing, and a human being of such decency, has been called for intensive grilling by the NIA is deeply distressing. We urge that the NIA treat him with the dignity and respect he deserves, and allow him to continue his professional work unimpeded,” the statement added.

Among the scholars and academics who signed the statement are Dr. Ramachandra Guha, Professor Niraja Gopal Jayal, Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Professor Geetha Venkataraman, Professor Nandini Sundar, Professor Nayanjyot Lahiri, Dr. Janaki Nair and Dr. Raziuddin Aquil.