End ordeal of IIT-Guwahati professor Arupjyoti Saikia: Scholars

A group of 42 scholars and academics from across the country have issued a statement expressing concern over the ordeal of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) faculty member Arupjyoti Saikia, who was summoned and grilled by the National Investigation Agency on February 1.

The NIA did not specify why Prof. Saikia had been questioned for about four hours. His colleagues suspected it was in connection with the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December last year.

"We... write in distress and with concern with regard to the ongoing ordeal of... Professor Saikia is one of the country's most distinguished and respected historians. The author most recently of a landmark history of the Brahmaputra River, he has also written significant works on forest and agrarian history," the statement said. "That a scholar of such standing, and a human being of such decency, has been called for intensive grilling by the NIA is deeply distressing. We urge that the NIA treat him with the dignity and respect he deserves, and allow him to continue his professional work unimpeded."

Among the scholars and academics who issued the statement are Ramachandra Guha, Niraja Gopal Jayal, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Geetha Venkataraman, Nandini Sundar, Nayanjyot Lahiri, Janaki Nair and Raziuddin Aquil.

Full list of the scholars and academics:

Dr Sukanta Chaudhuri, Professor Emeritus, Department of English, Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Dr Ramachandra Guha, Satish Dhawan Visiting Professor, Centre for Society and Policy, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Professor Niraja Gopal Jayal, Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Professor Partha Chatterjee, former Director, Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata

Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Department of Political Science, Ashoka University

Professor Geetha Venkataraman, Department of Mathematics, Ambedkar University

Professor Samantak Das, Department of Comparative Literature, Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Professor Amita Baviskar, Department of Environmental Studies, Ashoka University

Ramaswamy Sudarshan, Dean, School of Government and Public Policy, OP Jindal Global University

Dr Harini Nagendran, Professor of Sustainability, Azim Premji University, Bangalore

Dr M. D. Madhusudhan, Co-Founder, Nature Conservation Foundation, Mysore

Dr Venu Madhav Govindu, Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Professor Rajeshwari S. Raina, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Shiv Nadar University

Professor Subhashis Banerjee, Department of Computer Science, Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi

Professor Srinath Raghavan, Department of International Relations, Ashoka University

Dr Sharachchandra Lele, Distinguished Fellow, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, Bengaluru

Dr Geetanjoy Sahu, Centre for Science, Technology, and Society, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

Gautam Bhadra, Honorary Professor, Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata.

Dr Supriya Chaudhuri, Professor Emerita, Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Professor Nandini Sundar, Department of Sociology, Delhi University

Professor Nayanjot Lahiri, Department of History, Ashoka University

Dr Dinesh Mohan, Honorary Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi

Professor Mahesh Rangarajan, Department of History, Ashoka University

Jatindra Kumar Nayak, Professor of English (Retired), Utkal University

Professor A. R. Venkatachalapathy, Tamil historian and writer, Chennai

Dr Manu V Devadevan, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi

Professor Nivedita Menon, Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Professor Amitabh Joshi, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru

Professor Enakshi Bhattacharya, Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Dr Indira Chowdhury, Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru

Professor Suresh Govindarajan, Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Professor K Srilata, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Dr Janaki Nair, Professor of History (Retired), Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Dr Vishwesha Guttal, Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Dr Rahi Soren, School of Oceanographic Studies, Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Professor K. V. Subrahmanyam, Chennai Mathematical Institute, Chennai

Dr Anindiya Sinha, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru

Professor Arnab Rai Choudhuri, Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Professor Sudhir Chella Rajan, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Dr Raziuddin Aquil, Department of History, Delhi University

Professor Rita Kothari, Department of English, Ashoka University

Kishalay Bhattarcharya, Associate Professor, OP Jindal Global University