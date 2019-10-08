Other States

Encounter under way in Pulwama, militant killed

Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district. Photo used for representational purpose only.

Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district. Photo used for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The identity and group affiliation of the militant was being ascertained.

Security forces killed a militant in an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

He said the gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora this morning following a tip about the presence of ultras in the area.

One militant was killed in the encounter, which was still on, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the militant was being ascertained.

