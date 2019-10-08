Encounter under way in Pulwama, militant killed

Security forces killed a militant in an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
He said the gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora this morning following a tip about the presence of ultras in the area.
One militant was killed in the encounter, which was still on, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the militant was being ascertained.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.