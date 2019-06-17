Encounter on in Anantnag

An encounter between militants and security forces broke out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday following a search operation.

A police officer said a group of hiding militants were zeroed in by a joint team of security forces at Bidoora village in Achabal area of Anantnag district in the morning.

“Contact was established with the militants during the search operation. Both sides exchanged fire. Preliminary reports suggest at least two militants are hiding and may have been hit by bullets,” said a police officer.

He said the operation is on in the area, which has been completely sealed so that trapped militants do not escape.

“The operation is in the final stage. We expect to retrieve the bodies of the militants very soon,” he added.

Three soldiers, including an Army officer, were injured in the ongoing encounter in Anantnag, a police official said. They have been shifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment.

Internet services have been stopped in Anantnag as a precautionary measure.