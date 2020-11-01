Encounter starts in Srinagar, militants trapped

The gunfight erupted as the security forces launched a search and cordon operation.

A gunfight has started between militants and security forces in Rangreth area of Srinagar on Sunday afternoon.

“The firing is on. Militants are trapped in a residential area,” said a police official.

The gunfight erupted as the security forces launched a search and cordon operation following a tip off about the presence of militants.

The police's Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have jointly engaged the militants.

Preliminary reports suggest two to three militants are hiding at the encounter site.