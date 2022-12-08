Encounter starts in south Kashmir’s Shopian: Police

December 08, 2022 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - SRINAGAR

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and security forces at Watho area in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday evening, the police said.

It started when a joint party of the security forces was searching the area.

Preliminary reports suggested that two or three militants could be hiding in the area. However, the police could not immediately identify the trapped militants.

Meanwhile, the police attached a house of a local in Pulwama’s Khrew area for allegedly harbouring militants.

“During the course of the investigation, the involvement of Nizam-ud-Din Najar, son of Gh. Ahmad Najar resident of Danik Mohalla Khrew, son of the house owner, came to the fore for providing intentional harbouring and logistic support to the neutralised (militants), and was accordingly arrested in the instant case on 21 August 2021, for the commission of offences punishable under Section 19 and 39 UA(P) Act,” the police said.

In pursuance to the order and the powers conferred upon the investigating officer under Section 25 of the UAPA, the property was attached, the police said.

The general public was once again requested not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to militants or militant associates in their houses, the police added.