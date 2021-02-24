Other StatesSrinagar: 24 February 2021 11:36 IST
Encounter starts in South Kashmir’s Anantnag
Preliminary reports suggested that two to three militants may be trapped in the cordoned off area in Srigufwara.
An encounter broke out between hiding militants and the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday morning.
A police spokesman said the encounter started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag.
“The police and the Army are on the job,” the police spokesman said.
