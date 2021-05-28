Encounter starts in Shopian, militants trapped

Srinagar

28 May 2021 14:44 IST

An encounter broke out in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday after a search party of the security forces came under fire from hiding militants.

Officials said the security forces and the hiding militants exchanged heavy fire in Ganowpora area “after the contact was established”.

“"There was a search operation going on in the area when the hiding militants opened fire. It was retaliated,” the officials said.

Preliminary reports suggest that two to three militants may be hiding in the area.

A joint team of the police, the Army and the CRPF was carrying out the operation, when the last reports came in.

“The operation to flush out the militants is on,” a police official said.