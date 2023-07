July 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A major encounter broke out with a group of hiding militants in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch on July 17.

An Army spokesman said the hiding militants were trapped during an operation “based on specific intelligence” in Sindarah-Maidana belt near Surankote tehsil, Poonch.

“Intense firefight ongoing. Area has been cordoned off. Operation is in progress,” the Army said.

