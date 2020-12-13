Other StatesJammu 13 December 2020 17:12 IST
Comments
Encounter starts in J&K’s Poonch
Updated: 13 December 2020 17:14 IST
Police sources said the trapped militants turned down an offer to surrender.
An encounter has started between a group of hiding militants and the security forces in Jammu's Poonch district on the Srinagar-Poonch highway on Sunday.
Police sources said the trapped militants turned down an offer to surrender.
"The trapped militants opened fire on the search party. A gunfight has ensued. Security forces are zeroing in on the site where the militants are hiding," the police said.
Preliminary reports suggest that three militants are hiding in the Dugran -Poshana area.
More In Other States
Read more...