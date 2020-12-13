Encounter starts in J&K’s Poonch

Police sources said the trapped militants turned down an offer to surrender.

An encounter has started between a group of hiding militants and the security forces in Jammu's Poonch district on the Srinagar-Poonch highway on Sunday.

Police sources said the trapped militants turned down an offer to surrender.

"The trapped militants opened fire on the search party. A gunfight has ensued. Security forces are zeroing in on the site where the militants are hiding," the police said.

Preliminary reports suggest that three militants are hiding in the Dugran -Poshana area.