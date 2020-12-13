Other States

Encounter starts in J&K’s Poonch

Image for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmed

An encounter has started between a group of hiding militants and the security forces in Jammu's Poonch district on the Srinagar-Poonch highway on Sunday.

Police sources said the trapped militants turned down an offer to surrender.

"The trapped militants opened fire on the search party. A gunfight has ensued. Security forces are zeroing in on the site where the militants are hiding," the police said.

Preliminary reports suggest that three militants are hiding in the Dugran -Poshana area.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2020 5:37:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/encounter-starts-in-jks-poonch/article33320156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY