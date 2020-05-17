Encounter underway between security forces, hiding militants in J&K’s Doda

Srinagar

17 May 2020 10:34 IST

An encounter between hiding militants and a search party of the security forces started in the Chenab Valley’s Doda district on the morning of May 17.

A police spokesman said the operation was launched on the night of May 16 on a specific police input regarding the presence of militants in Doda.

“An encounter has started,” the police spokesman said.

A group of militants is believed to be hiding in the area.

"One terrorist is killed so far. The operation is on in Gunda area of Doda," said the police spokesman at noon.