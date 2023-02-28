ADVERTISEMENT

Encounter starts in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama, 1 terrorist killed

February 28, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Pulwama

Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet

ANI

Image for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after a Kashmiri Pandit was gunned down by terrorists in Pulwama, security forces killed one terrorist during an encounter in the district's Awantipora area in the early hours of February 28.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Updating about the operation against the terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "one terrorist was killed in the encounter. However, his body is yet to be retrieved."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists in another targeted killing fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma, while he was on his way to the local market in the Pulwama district. He was shifted to the hospital and later succumbed to injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US