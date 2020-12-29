Encounter on between militants, security forces

Srinagar

29 December 2020 22:42 IST

An encounter between trapped militants and security forces started on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening during a search operation.

An official said two militants were said to be trapped at the encounter site at Hokarsar in the Lawaypora area here.

“The militants were trapped during a search operation. The exchange of fire is on. Security forces are closing in on the spot where militants are hiding,” the police said.

The operation is carried out by a joint team of the police, the Army’s 02 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF.

Police sources said there was a law and order issue during the operation, as some youth started throwing stones. However, the police have not officially confirmed it. Reinforcements have been rushed to the site to stop militants from escaping.