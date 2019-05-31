Other States

Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

File image for representation purpose only.

File image for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Initial reports suggest that the security forces launched the operation in an orchard in Dragad area of the Zainapora belt in Shopian

Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday, police said.

In the morning, security forces zeroed in on the militants, triggering the gun battle.

Initial reports suggest that the security forces launched the operation in an orchard in Dragad area of the Zainapora belt in Shopian. It followed a tip-off.

"The militants opened fire when the security forces zeroed in on them. The operation is on," said the police.

The area has been cordoned and more reinforcements were rushed to the spot.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

This is a developing story
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 12:37:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/encounter-in-south-kashmirs-shopian-militants/article27361012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY