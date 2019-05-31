Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday, police said.

In the morning, security forces zeroed in on the militants, triggering the gun battle.

Initial reports suggest that the security forces launched the operation in an orchard in Dragad area of the Zainapora belt in Shopian. It followed a tip-off.

"The militants opened fire when the security forces zeroed in on them. The operation is on," said the police.

The area has been cordoned and more reinforcements were rushed to the spot.