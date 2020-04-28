One militant killed in Shopian, operation on: Army

The Army on Tuesday said it killed a militant in an ongoing operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian.
“One terrorist has been killed in the operation at Melahura in Shopian. The joint operation is in progress,” said a Srinagar-based Army spokesman.
Preliminary reports suggest more militants are hiding in the area.
Police sources said the gunfight erupted in Melahura village when a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by the police, the Army and the CRPF. “During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party,” the police official said.
Four militants were killed in Shopian on April 22. Around 12 militants were killed in south Kashmir in the past 11 days in stepped up operations against local militants.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.