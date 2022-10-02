Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baskuchan area of Shopian in south Kashmir after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists.

PTI Srinagar
October 02, 2022 12:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

ADVERTISEMENT

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baskuchan area of Shopian in south Kashmir after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app