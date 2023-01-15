HamberMenu
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

The exchange of fire was under way, but there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far

January 15, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Based on a specific input about presence of terrorists in Redbugh area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, which retaliated.

The exchange of fire was under way, but there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.

Further details were awaited.

