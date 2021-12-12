Militant killed in Pulwama encounter: police

Srinagar:

12 December 2021 09:16 IST

The joint operation in Baragam area of Awantipora hamlet followed a tip-off about the presence of the militants

One unidentified militant was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama, the police said on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the militant was encircled and killed in an encounter in Baragam area of Awantipora hamlet in Pulwama district.

Preliminary reports suggested that he could have joined militancy very recently.

Advertising

Advertising

The operation was carried out jointly by the police, the Army and the CRPF following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.