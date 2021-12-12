Other States

Militant killed in Pulwama encounter: police

Security personnel check vehicle after Two J&K policemen were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town when militants attacked a police party at a busy market in Srinagar on December, 11 2021 | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar: 12 December 2021 09:16 IST
The joint operation in Baragam area of Awantipora hamlet followed a tip-off about the presence of the militants

One unidentified militant was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama, the police said on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the militant was encircled and killed in an encounter in Baragam area of Awantipora hamlet in Pulwama district.

Preliminary reports suggested that he could have joined militancy very recently.

The operation was carried out jointly by the police, the Army and the CRPF following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

