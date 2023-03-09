HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district between security forces, Naxalites; some ultras may be injured: Police

"A joint team of the STF and 208th battalion of CoBRA of the CRPF had launched the operation from Dabbamarka camp towards Sakler when the exchange of fire took place at around 9 a.m.," Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

March 09, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Raipur

PTI

An encounter took place between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on March 9 (morning), police officials said. “No casualty was reported to security personnel but some Naxalites have sustained bullet injuries in the firefight,” they added.

"A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and 208th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF had launched the operation from Dabbamarka camp towards Sakler when the exchange of fire took place at around 9 a.m.," Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

"However, on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the Naxalites escaped into the dense forest. A huge cache of explosives was recovered from the spot post the encounter. A search operation is under way in the area," he said.

Mr. Sharma said some Naxalites suffered bullet injuries during the gun battle and were seen fleeing. “Further details on the encounter are awaited from the spot,” he added.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Raipur / encounters

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.