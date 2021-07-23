Other States

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Sopore: Police

Security personnel during an encounter at Sopore in Baramulla district. File photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A fierce encounter between hiding militants and the security forces started on Thursday night in north Kashmir's Sopore during an anti-militancy operation.

A police spokesman said a joint team of security forces encircled the hiding militants in Warpora village of Sopore in Baramulla district late on Thursday evening.

"A fierce gunfight is on," an official said.

Preliminary reports suggested that at least two militants were trapped at the encounter site.

The trapped militants, sources said, may be behind an attack in Sopore recently, which left four people dead.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended "as a precautionary measure" in Sopore, officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 1:30:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/encounter-breaks-out-in-jks-sopore-police/article35480394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY