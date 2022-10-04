Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

There were no reports of any casualty on either side so far

PTI Srinagar
October 04, 2022 22:29 IST

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Drach area of Shopian in south Kashmir. Representative Image. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 4, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Drach area of Shopian in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on and there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.

