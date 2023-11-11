Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama district

November 11, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - Srinagar

An encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"#Encounter has started at Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

According to officials, the police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Parigam area following information about movement of terrorists there.

Initially, there was a brief exchange of firing between the terrorists and security forces after which the cordon was tightened and search intensified, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No casualties have been reported so far, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.