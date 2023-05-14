Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Anantnag

May 14, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Sunday morning.

The encounter started when a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants at Anderwan Sagam hamlet of Kokarnag.

One to two militants are believed to be trapped in the area, officials said.

#Encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 14, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours, forcing the quadcopter flown by Pakistan to withdraw.

The Army said the Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site. ”On being fired at by the Indian side, it quickly withdrew,” the Army said.

The infiltration bid was a desperate action by the intruders, duly abetted by the Pakistan Army. “It is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in the Valley,” the Army said.

On May 3, Indian Army had foiled an infiltration bid in J&K’s Kupwara and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter.