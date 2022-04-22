Two militants, one CISF jawan killed in Jammu encounter

Army personnel on patrol in Jammu. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

April 22, 2022 08:28 IST

The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security in J&K, two days ahead of Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Samba district.

One Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was killed and four others were injured in a pre-dawn militant attack in Jammu on Friday, April 22, 2022. The security forces shot dead two militants in retaliation.

“Till now two militants have been killed, 2 AK-47 rifles, arms & ammunition, satellite phones & some documents were recovered. It seems like they were ‘Fidayeen’ attackers. Operation is underway: ADGP Mukesh Singh said.

The encounter came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu.

An official said a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel for a morning shift came under attack from militants around 4.25 a.m. near Chaddha Camp in Jammu’s Sunjwan area. The CISF jawans retaliated to the fire of the militants and forced them to run away, the official added.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said the militants were holed up in a house.

The police said they were having inputs about the militants’ movement in Jammu. “We had cordoned off the area in the night,” ADGP Singh said.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Jammu on April 23. It’s his first since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position.

Fourth militant killed in Baramulla

Meanwhile, one more militant was killed on Friday morning in Baramulla, taking the toll to four.

Five militants were trapped during a search operation on Thursday morning in Malwah village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba ‘commander’ Yousuf Kantroo was among the three militants killed on Thursday.

The operation is still in progress,” the police said.