Other States

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Kawoosa area of the Central Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2020 6:23:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/encounter-breaks-out-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-budgam/article32544057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story