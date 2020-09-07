Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Kawoosa area of the Central Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Kawoosa area of the Central Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.