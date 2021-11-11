Other States

Militant gunned down by forces in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Photo used for representational purpose only. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An unidentified militant was killed on November 11 in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chawalgam area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated leading to an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited.


