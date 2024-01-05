GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Shopian

January 05, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: ANI

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Chotigam area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either side, the official added.

