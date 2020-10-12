Other States

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Srinagar

PTI Srinagar 12 October 2020 09:12 IST
Updated: 12 October 2020 09:12 IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Old Barzulla area of the city here in the early hours of Monday after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Around 7:45 a.m., when searches were underway, the militants opened on the forces, he said.

The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued, he added.

After the initial contact, there was a lull for half an hour and then the firing resumed, the official said.

The operation is underway and further details are awaited, he said.

