Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Srinagar

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Old Barzulla area of the city here in the early hours of Monday after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
Around 7:45 a.m., when searches were underway, the militants opened on the forces, he said.
The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued, he added.
After the initial contact, there was a lull for half an hour and then the firing resumed, the official said.
The operation is underway and further details are awaited, he said.
