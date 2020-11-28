Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand

An encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.
Also read: Anyone can be arrested now by being branded an urban naxal, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kolhan Range, Rajiv Ranjan Singh told PTI that an encounter took place between security forces and PLFI Naxalites in Manmaru forest under the jurisdiction of Bandgaon police station on late Friday evening.
The DIG said that after several rounds of firing, the Naxals fled deep inside the forest.
Also read: A merger that changed the Maoist threat perception
He said that the police force led by Assistant Superintendent of Police cum Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nathu Singh Meena challenged the Naxals.
Additional police force has reached the encounter site from Ranchi and security forces are camping at the spot, Mr. Singh said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath