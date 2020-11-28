Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand

After several rounds of firing, the Naxals fled deep inside Manmaru forest area in in West Singhbhum district

An encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kolhan Range, Rajiv Ranjan Singh told PTI that an encounter took place between security forces and PLFI Naxalites in Manmaru forest under the jurisdiction of Bandgaon police station on late Friday evening.

The DIG said that after several rounds of firing, the Naxals fled deep inside the forest.

He said that the police force led by Assistant Superintendent of Police cum Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nathu Singh Meena challenged the Naxals.

Additional police force has reached the encounter site from Ranchi and security forces are camping at the spot, Mr. Singh said.