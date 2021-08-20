Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Pulwama

Srinagar

20 August 2021 07:21 IST

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 20, officials said here.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire towards security forces’ positions, they said.

There were no casualties reported so far in the operation on either side, the officials said.