Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Pulwama

Army soldiers at an encounter spot at Panzgam area of Pulwama district south Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Brobunduna area of Awantipora in the district in south Kashmir after receiving intelligence input about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning, police said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them and the forces retaliated, the official said.

He said exchange of firing was going on.

