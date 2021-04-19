Encounter breaks out at Shopian during search operation

Srinagar

19 April 2021 17:50 IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and hiding militants on Monday afternoon in south Kashmir's Shopian.

A police spokesman said the encounter started during a search operation at the Zeipora area of Shopian.

"A contact was established during the operation. The police and the security forces are on the job," the police said.

A police spokesman said one unidentified militant was killed in the ongoing operation in Shopian.

"Identification and affiliation of the trapped militants will be shared at the appropriate time," the police said earlier.