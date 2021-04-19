Other States

Encounter breaks out at Shopian during search operation

Representational image   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

An encounter broke out between security forces and hiding militants on Monday afternoon in south Kashmir's Shopian.

A police spokesman said the encounter started during a search operation at the Zeipora area of Shopian.

"A contact was established during the operation. The police and the security forces are on the job," the police said.

At the time of filing the report, the security forces could not confirm any casualty.

"Identification and affiliation of the trapped militants will be shared at the appropriate time," the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 5:51:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/encounter-breaks-out-at-shopian-during-search-operation/article34358942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY