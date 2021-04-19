Encounter breaks out at Shopian during search operation

The security forces could not confirm any casualty

An encounter broke out between security forces and hiding militants on Monday afternoon in south Kashmir's Shopian.

A police spokesman said the encounter started during a search operation at the Zeipora area of Shopian.

"A contact was established during the operation. The police and the security forces are on the job," the police said.

At the time of filing the report, the security forces could not confirm any casualty.

"Identification and affiliation of the trapped militants will be shared at the appropriate time," the police said.