Other StatesSrinagar 29 June 2020 06:10 IST
Encounter breaks out at Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
Updated: 29 June 2020 06:10 IST
An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khul Chohar in the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
The operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is going on and further details are awaited, the police said.
